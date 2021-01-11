Paramedics among 80 Home Team officers to receive Covid-19 vaccination on Monday

SINGAPORE - The start of the vaccination exercise for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will see 80 Home Team officers involved in front-line healthcare operations receiving their Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 shot on Monday (Jan 11).

A total of 1,050 officers will be progressively vaccinated in the coming weeks, the ministry said in a statement.

The vaccination exercise, including the second dose, is expected to be completed in six weeks.

The personnel involved include Singapore Civil Defence Force's (SCDF) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) officers, staff from the Home Team Medical Services Division, and front-line officers from the Home Team Science and Technology Agency and Singapore Prison Service.

The exercise is in line with the Expert Committee's recommendation that those at risk of being infected with Covid-19, in particular healthcare and front-line workers, should be vaccinated first.

A total of 1,123 Home Team officers were identified for the first phase of the vaccination operation, and 94 per cent of them agreed to receive the jab.

Prior to vaccination, all officers were screened for their vaccine eligibility, based on their medical history and pre-existing medical conditions.

Those with medical conditions of concern will be reviewed by Home Team medical officers before they are vaccinated.

After receiving the shot on Monday, officers were monitored for 30 minutes for any adverse medical reactions. They will be scheduled for their second dose in approximately three weeks.

Warrant Officer 1 Mohamed Shafiee Jamin, 38, was the first Home Team healthcare front liner vaccinated. The SCDF paramedic with Kallang Fire Station is involved in day-to-day medical emergencies.

"The vaccine gives me the assurance and peace of mind in safely carrying out my front-line responder duties as a paramedic in the SCDF. As part of my responsibilities, I have responded to and conveyed suspected Covid-19 cases.

"Taking the vaccine is not just for my personal safety, but also for the safety of the patients, my co-workers and my loved ones. My wife is also an SCDF paramedic and she will be receiving the vaccine in the next few days," said WO Shafiee.

Lieutenant-Colonel Janice Oh, 42, also received the vaccine on Monday.

The senior assistant director from SCDF's EMS department is involved in the planning of policies and exercises for the EMS team, including the Covid-19 response and vaccination exercise.



Warrant Officer 1 Mohamed Shafiee Jamin, 38, was the first Home Team healthcare front liner vaccinated. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS



She also participates in front-line paramedic duties.

"SCDF EMS personnel serve on the front line on a daily basis and come into close contact with members of the public in their role.

"Getting vaccinated provides both SCDF EMS personnel and the public additional protection against Covid-19.

"SCDF EMS will continue to attend to suspected Covid-19 cases in full personal protective equipment regardless of whether they have been vaccinated," she said.