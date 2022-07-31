Over 25,000 nurses in public healthcare clusters to get special payment package from Aug 1

SINGAPORE - More than 25,000 nurses s serving in the public healthcare clusters will receive a special payment package of between 1.7 and 2.1 months of their base salary, said the Ministry of Health on Sunday (July 31).

Nurses serving in the public healthcare clusters - National Healthcare Group, National University Health System, and SingHealth - will be eligible for the package as their retention payment.

The package will also be extended to another 2,600 nurses working in publicly funded community care organisations.

"As we celebrate Nurses' Day on Aug 1, it is timely to show our deep appreciation to our nurses who continue to work tirelessly to support the entire healthcare system," said MOH.

Called the Nurse Special Payment (NSP) package, it will be calculated based on the base salary as at Dec 1 this year.

This comprises the regular NSP of 0.5 months, which will be paid out in December and the enhanced NSP of between 1.2 and 1.6 months, which will be split equally into two tranches to be paid out in March 2023 and Sept 2023, to nurses who remain in continuous service with their employing organisation.

MOH, in a statement on Sunday, said it is committed to building up a local core of nursing workforce to meet the future needs by improving the attractiveness of the nursing profession, and growing the local nursing training pipelines for both fresh graduates and mid-career entrants.

"To ensure that we continue to attract and retain staff and maintain market competitiveness, the base salaries of nurses in the public healthcare sector were enhanced by between 5 per cent and 14 per cent," it added.

The first phase of this increase took place in July 2021, and the second phase took place in July 2022.

The public healthcare clusters will share the details of the NSP with their nursing staff in the public healthcare institutions.

The Agency for Integrated Care will follow-up with the publicly funded community care organisations on the funding details for their sector.