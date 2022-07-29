Nurses to receive 'retention payment' to keep them in the profession: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - Nurses will receive additional payments on top of their salaries in 2022 and 2023 in a move to keep them in the profession, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Friday (July 29).

Mr Ong said the Covid-19 pandemic is still ongoing and a major burden on nurses here.

He added: "I think they are deserving of another payment, perhaps structured as a nurses' retention payment."

Speaking at the 2022 Healthcare Scholarships Award Ceremony held at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, Mr Ong added that more details on this enhanced payment package will be announced on Nurses Day, which falls on Aug 1.

Mr Ong said remuneration is one of two key factors in making the healthcare sector attractive.

He said the Government had finished a review of the salaries of nurses and allied health professionals in 2021, and the second phase adjustment for nurses was completed this month.

He said: "Due to the extraordinary circumstances caused by Covid-19, we have awarded special bonuses in 2020 and also a Covid-19 Healthcare Award in 2021."

The healthcare award was given to staff of publicly funded healthcare organisations involved in the fight against the pandemic.

It was worth up to $4,000 each.