For the past six years, bridal studio owner Nonie Lim had been brisk walking a few times a week at around 10pm along East Coast Park. Since the Covid-19 pandemic started last year, however, she said she has been setting out an hour later at 11pm.

"I like to come out at this time because there are fewer people," said the 56-year-old, noting the number of people exercising in the wee hours since the pandemic began. "Actually, from 9pm to 11pm there are still many people."