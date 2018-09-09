More gyms for the elderly and disabled in mature HDB estates: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - More gyms catering to the elderly and disabled will be built in mature Housing Board estates, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Saturday (Sept 8).

The first such gym is expected to open in Ang Mo Kio Community Centre in mid-2019, said PM Lee at the centre's community dinner for active seniors.

Sport Singapore said that it expects the number of community centres with senior-friendly gyms to increase to five by the end of next year.

The gyms will be open to all and charge an entry fee of $2.50. Those above 55 will only need to pay $1.50. They will get free entry on Wednesdays.

Speaking at the dinner, PM Lee - who helms Ang Mo Kio GRC - said the estate has more senior citizens than most other towns in Singapore.

Therefore, the community centre promotes active ageing by encouraging senior citiens to take part in activities such as aerobics, taiji and dance so as to maintain their physical and mental health after retiring.

The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) will also study the data collected from these gyms to better understand the needs of the elderly.

The SUSS study will also look into inter-generational bonding in the gyms, which will have a mix of modern equipment and specialised equipment for the elderly and disabled.

Professor Kalyani Mehta, head of SUSS' gerontology programme, said senior citizens will receive a membership card, which they can scan on the exercise equipment before using it.

This will allow the machines to capture the users' exercise data, which will be used for the long-term tracking of the gyms' impact on users.

Professor Mehta added that while the entire study will take around three to five years to complete, preliminary results should be obtained after a year. Gerontology students in SUSS will also be involved in the study.