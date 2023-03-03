More coordinated and inclusive support - but will S’pore employers and society bite?

Two words - ‘closer’ and ‘coordinated’ - can be used to sum up the announcements during the debate on the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s budget on Friday.

Closer, because persons with disabilities (PwDs) can soon access social activities, enrichment courses and employment nearer their homes and in the HDB heartlands.

The Enabling Services Hub will be located in Tampines West Community Centre, while the Enabling Business Hub (EBH) will be launched in Jurong West.

Coordinated, because the ESH will work with SG Enable and special education schools to reach out to graduating cohorts who may otherwise fall through the cracks.

The basic principles of Singapore’s social safety net, set out clearly in a Committee of Supply speech in 2005, haven’t changed all that much: self-reliance, family as the first line of support, and many helping hands.

But under the many helping hands approach, service delivery could be fragmented. Singaporeans who needed help found themselves repeating their case history to different agencies, and filling up multiple forms.

This led to a ‘bandwidth tax’ on mental resources, which Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua alluded to in his speech.

The announcements on March 3 build on reforms that have been carried out since, in particular, localised networks set up across Singapore to coordinate support and tackle the multifaceted issues families face.

This wraparound help is now fully manifested in the nationwide expansion of ComLink, with common functions such as outreach, befriending, and case support streamlined across various programmes.

Since November 2022, all families with children who moved into rental flats have also been automatically offered ComLink support under the ComLink Rental Scheme.

Can those who have graduated from ComLink - and who may be able to build rapport with these families - be enlisted to work with them, as Ms Carrie Tan (Nee Soon GRC) suggested?

End-to-end help is also seen in the nationwide expansion of KidStart by 2026.

Instead of leaving it to lower-income families to take action - as they may not be aware or have the mental bandwidth - KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) and the National University Hospital (NUH) will identify and encourage eligible mothers to sign up to KidStart when they are still pregnant.

Minister of Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli and Minister of State Sun Xueling mentioned how a local study, GUSTO, had found links between mothers’ well-being during pregnancy and their children’s later development.

This had informed the Government’s approach to support KidSTART families as early as possible, even before their children are born.