Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ICA said this was because of the heightened global security situation, including recent developments in the Middle East.

SINGAPORE - Travellers should expect delays at Singapore’s checkpoints due to enhanced security checks from Feb 28, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

ICA said this was because of the heightened global security situation, including recent developments in the Middle East.

It said it has stepped up security checks on arriving travellers, cargo and conveyances at the land, air and sea checkpoints, and advised travellers to factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb 28, targeting its leadership and plunging the Middle East into a new conflict that US President Donald Trump said would end a security threat to the US and give Iranians a chance to topple their rulers.

The strikes put nearby oil-producing Gulf Arab countries on edge as fears of escalation in the region grew.

Iran retaliated by firing missiles at Israel, and at US bases in the region, including in Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Six Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot flights on Feb 28 and March 1 are among those across the Middle East that have been cancelled after the recent violence.

SIA said it strongly advises customers to update their contact details via the Manage Booking function on the SIA and Scoot websites, or subscribe to the mobile notification service to receive flight updates.