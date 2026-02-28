Straitstimes.com header logo

More checks at all Singapore checkpoints due to Middle East situation, delays expected: ICA

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ICA said this was because of the heightened global security situation, including recent developments in the Middle East.

ICA said this was because of the heightened global security situation, including recent developments in the Middle East.

ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

avatar-alt

Christine Tan

Google Preferred Source badge
  • Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority enhanced security checks from Feb 28 at all checkpoints due to heightened global security and Middle East developments, advising travellers to expect delays.
  • US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb 28, plunging the Middle East into new conflict and causing regional escalation fears.
  • Six Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights were cancelled after the strikes.

AI generated

SINGAPORE - Travellers should expect delays at Singapore’s checkpoints due to enhanced security checks from Feb 28, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

ICA said this was because of the heightened global security situation, including recent developments in the Middle East.

It said it has stepped up security checks on arriving travellers, cargo and conveyances at the land, air and sea checkpoints, and advised travellers to factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran

on Feb 28, targeting its leadership and plunging the Middle East into a new conflict that US President Donald Trump said would end a security threat to the US and give Iranians a chance to topple their rulers.

The strikes put nearby oil-producing Gulf Arab countries on edge as fears of escalation in the region grew.

Iran retaliated by firing missiles at Israel, and at US bases in the region, including in Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Six Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot flights

 on Feb 28 and March 1 are among those across the Middle East that have been cancelled after the recent violence.

SIA said it strongly advises customers to update their contact details via the Manage Booking function on the SIA and Scoot websites, or subscribe to the mobile notification service to receive flight updates.

In May 2024, increased patrols and enhanced checks on travellers were carried out

following an attack on a police station

in Ulu Tiram in Malaysia’s Johor state.

More on this topic
6 SIA, Scoot flights cancelled amid US-Israel attacks on Iran
S’poreans in Middle East urged to stay safe, monitor developments amid US-Israel attacks on Iran

Christine Tan is a journalist at The Straits Times reporting on crime, justice and social issues in Singapore.

See more on

ICA

Israel

Iran

Middle East

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.