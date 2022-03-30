More can be done to tackle hidden gender biases and break down stereotypes: Indranee

SINGAPORE - As a young lawyer just starting out, Ms Indranee Rajah was told that women should do more corporate and conveyancing law, and that men are more suited for litigation as the field is "tough".

Yet, she went on to become a leading litigation lawyer and was appointed Senior Counsel in 2003.

"It was not malicious, but it was just a kind of unspoken assumption that women would do corporate and conveyancing work which is not contentious, and that they wouldn't do litigation," she said on Wednesday (March 30).

"When I was in university, I was doing moots, and international moots means you're basically doing mock litigation, so that got me one foot in the door and nobody really questioned it.

"So when I had the opportunity to be part of the recruitment process, that was something I worked very hard to change," said Ms Indranee, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, who was speaking at Nanyang Business School International Women's Day Forum 2022 held at Nanyang Technological University.

More needs to be done to address such implicit assumptions - whether at the workplace or at home, she said.

Her comments come a few days after the Government released on Monday (March 28) a White Paper with plans to improve the lives of women in a range of areas, from flexible workplace arrangements to caregiving.

In response to a question on how men can help, Ms Indranee said they can start by relooking hidden biases.

"Give women a chance and try them out. And some of them will really fly, which is great, and some may not. And for those who don't work out, don't take that as evidence that women can't do the job.

"You should take that as evidence that a particular individual is not suited for that particular role, just as there will be guys who are not suited for particular roles.

"So, in each case, you've got to look at the individual, give them their due credit, and try to help them to really blossom in the various areas," she added.

About 250 participants tuned into Wednesday's forum, which was held in a hybrid format.

Nanyang Business School dean Christina Soh hosted the dialogue with Ms Indranee, who covered a range of topics, from women in leadership and breaking down gender stereotypes, to the under-representation of women in fields such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics.