Morale is high, we are safe, says Singaporean ex-actor Ix Shen in updates from Ukraine

Singaporean former actor Ix Shen provided his latest update of the situation in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on his Instagram account on Monday (Feb 28), reassuring his followers that all remained well with him and his family.

"Good morning. Last night was relatively quiet. Everyone slept well. All is okay and safe. As you can see, everyone is queuing up and waiting for the supermarket to open so we can restock our supplies. Morale is high, everything is good," he said in the 37-second video in English before providing a translation in Mandarin.

"There were some air raids last night, but we did not hear very much gunfire," he added in Mandarin, thanking his followers for their concern.