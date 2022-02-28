Videos of Ukrainians blocking Russian tanks, trucks go viral

"Ukrainian rushes under enemy equipment so that the occupiers do not pass," HB tweeted alongside that video last Friday (Feb 25). It is unclear where in Ukraine it was filmed.

The clip sparked comparisons to the famous photo of a man standing down a line of four Chinese tanks in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, after the Chinese government cracked down on pro-democracy protests in 1989, The Guardian reported.

"Amazingly brave Ukrainian tries to stop a Russian military convoy by blocking the vehicles with his body just like the 'Tank Man' in Tiananmen Square," freelance journalist Henry Langston tweeted in response to HB's video.

The image of China's "tank man" went on to become a symbol of defiance in the face of authoritarianism.

Another viral clip from Ukraine showed people in the embattled northern city of Chernihiv kneeling on the street, unarmed, in front of Russian tanks pleading for them to stop progressing further into the city.

In the nearly-minute-long video, one man threw himself in front of one of the moving tanks, trying to grab on to the vehicle's cannon before it sped off.