MOF to review how agencies buy, contract and pay for services in emergencies after AGO report

SINGAPORE - How government agencies buy, contract, and pay for services during future emergencies is being reviewed, after the Auditor-General's Office (AGO) flagged lapses in spending during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Responding to the AGO's report on Wednesday (July 20), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said it is studying how to improve such procedures in scenarios where services need to be made quickly available amid fast changing conditions.

"Drawing from the lessons learnt, MOF is reviewing our emergency procedures to provide better guidance to agencies in managing procurement, contracts and payments," MOF said, adding that the review should be completed by the end of the 2022 financial year next March.

An advisory will also soon be sent out to all agencies on good practices to adopt for future emergencies, such as better supervision and documentation of decisions.

The AGO, in its annual report, had flagged lapses in payment and assessment of costs during Covid-19 by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and the Health Promotion Board (HPB), which spent $1.51 billion in total on manpower services, accommodation facilities and meal catering from January 2020 to March 2021.

During the pandemic, government agencies had to quickly make decisions on these services, which the AGO said were mostly done using short-term direct contracts that had to be swiftly evaluated and approved.

While the AGO highlighted good practices by the agencies, it recommended that the Government look at the whole life cycle of the buying, contracting and payment of services in an emergency so agencies have better guidelines on how to manage these in the future.

It also suggested that the Government better organise its inter-agency capabilities such as finance and human resource management to better support such future efforts that involve the whole of government.

MOF said it will learn from the past three years, and its plans include providing better guidance to the Public Service Division - the Government's central human resource agency - so it can better lead and coordinate the surge in manpower during future emergencies.

"MOF is also reviewing how resources can be better organised across agencies to support the finance, procurement and internal audit functions," it added.

The ministry noted that while there were lapses, the AGO had concluded that MOM, SLA and HPB had in place the necessary policies and processes, and had cited good practices like MOM making an open call after the emergency eased to invite food caterers to submit quotations for migrant workers' meals, leading to a reduction in costs.

"Many good practices were maintained even in an emergency, but some lapses occurred. Efforts have been made on the recovery of overpayments, putting in place documentation to reflect decisions taken, and reviewing past transactions to ensure accuracy," MOF said.

It added that public agencies had to act quickly to shift from their pre-pandemic roles to new emergency roles in the last three years, which often involved a quick surge in their operations.

HPB, for instance, had to increase the number of its swab personnel from 650 to 5,100 within two months from May to July 2020.