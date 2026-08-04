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MINDEF warns public of scammers seeking NDP cash sponsorship, personal information

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The Ministry of Defence urged the public to be wary of scam callers claiming to be National Day Parade representatives from the Singapore Armed Forces.

The Ministry of Defence urged the public to be wary of scam callers claiming to be National Day Parade representatives from the Singapore Armed Forces.

PHOTO: ST FILE

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Dilenjit Singh

  • MINDEF warns the public about scammers posing as National Day Parade (NDP) representatives seeking cash sponsorships and personal information.
  • The NDP Committee and SAF never solicit donations or sponsorships over the phone.
  • Public advised to verify caller identity via ndp@defence.gov.sg and avoid sharing personal or financial details.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – If you get a call from someone claiming to be a National Day Parade (NDP) representative from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) asking for cash sponsorships and personal information, be on your guard.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a Facebook post on Aug 4 that these calls are not affiliated with the NDP Committee or the SAF.

It said both entities would never solicit cash sponsorship or donations from members of the public or organisations over the phone.

It advised the public not to divulge any personal business or sponsorship details, or make any monetary transactions, if they are unsure of the caller’s identity or credibility.

MINDEF added that if the public are unsure, they can e-mail ndp@defence.gov.sg for verification.

The NDP returns to the National Stadium on Aug 9. It is the first time the parade will be held at the venue since 2016.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.