Military funeral, corporal first class rank for 19-year-old NSF who died after being warded for heat stroke

SINGAPORE - The full-time national serviceman who died on Monday (April 30) after being warded for heat stroke will be accorded a military funeral, said the Chief of Staff (General Staff) of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

In a statement released on Tuesday evening (May 1), Brigadier-General Siew Kum Wong added that the dead soldier, Private Dave Lee Han Xuan, 19, had received posthumous recognition of the rank of Corporal First Class.

He also said that Pte Lee, a Guardsman from the 1st Battalion Singapore Guards, will be awarded the Guards and Recon military tabs, as well as the Guards beret he had been training for.

"The Army will do our utmost to support his family in this time of grief," BG Siew said.

Hours before, a Facebook user claiming to be from Pte Lee's battalion published a post detailing what had happened the night before, as well as during and after the march that preceded his collapse.

On Tuesday, a woman who said she was Pte Lee's aunt shared the post, and asked for clarity from SAF.

In his statement, BG Siew reiterated that an independent Committee of Inquiry, chaired by a senior civil servant from outside Mindef or the SAF, will investigate Pte Lee's death.

"Should there be training safety violations, the personnel responsible will be held accountable," he said.

Pte Lee died on Monday (April 30), almost two weeks after he was warded for heat stroke on April 18.

He was later admitted to Changi General Hospital, almost an hour after first showing signs of distress, where he was warded in the intensive care unit. He fell into a coma and his condition worsened.

He was pronounced dead at 5.32pm on Monday. His 19th birthday was just 10 days before.

The incident triggered a safety time-out on Monday morning, when SAF servicemen were briefed on the incident and told to take precautions.