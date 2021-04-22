Migrant workers from Westlite Woodlands dorm transferred to quarantine facility, including hotel at Balestier Road

SINGAPORE - Hundreds of migrant workers at Westlite Woodlands dormitory were transferred to a quarantine facility on Thursday after 11 more Covid-19 cases were detected at the dorm on Wednesday.

One of the places they were taken to is Quality Hotel Marlow at Balestier Road, The Straits Times found out. The 240-room hotel is listed online as temporarily closed.

About 15 buses had arrived at the dorm in the morning to ferry the workers.

This comes after a 35-year-old Bangladeshi worker staying at the dorm tested positive for the virus on Monday, despite receiving both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

From about 10.50am, the buses were seen queuing up outside the dormitory before being allowed to enter the premises.

Certis Cisco personnel dressed in personal protection equipment (PPE) supervised the movement of workers, who had brought along some of their belongings, to the buses.

At about 12.30pm, the buses left one-by-one in the heavy rain.

One of the buses made its way to the hotel at Balestier Road where a group of personnel dressed in PPE were waiting to receive the migrant workers.

They were registered at the entrance of the hotel before being allowed into the hotel.