MHA to form tech and science agency to boost security

A new science and technology agency will be formed under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) this year to take charge of research and procurement in areas such as border security and protection of critical infrastructure.

MHA said that "it is looking into setting up an agency to develop science and technology capabilities to support the Home Team's operational needs".

Experts said setting up such an agency is in line with global trends.

Others said the new agency, akin to how the Defence Science and Technology Agency designs and develops capabilities for the Ministry of Defence, would boost Singapore's fight against terrorism.

