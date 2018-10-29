MFA: No reports of Singaporeans on downed Lion Air flight for now

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday (Oct 29) afternoon that so far, there have been no reports of any Singaporeans on board the Lion Air flight that crashed earlier in the morning in the waters off Karawang, West Java.

Flight JT610 plunged minutes after taking off from Soekarno-Hatta Airport.

Local authorities confirmed that the flight departed the airport on schedule at 6.20am local time, but lost contact with air traffic controllers about 13 minutes later.

There were 189 people on board the plane.

MFA said that the Singapore Government is saddened by the crash, and that MFA is monitoring the situation closely. It added that Singapore has offered to assist the Indonesian Government in any way if Indonesia requires it.

Singaporeans who require consular assistance should contact the Embassy of Singapore in Jakarta on +62-811-863-348 or the MFA duty office on +65 6379-8800/8855.