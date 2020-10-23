Mexican restaurant Los Amigos ordered to close for 20 days, the longest closure issued by URA

SINGAPORE - A Mexican restaurant in Circular Road has been issued an order to close its premises for 20 days after breaching Covid-19 safe management measures multiple times.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) told The Straits Times on Friday (Oct 23) that this is the longest closure it has issued to a food and beverage outlet so far.

The Los Amigos restaurant was ordered to close from Wednesday to Nov 10.

The URA said its officers on Oct 10 saw different groups of customers at the restaurant standing less than 1m apart from one another, and a gathering of eight people.

Since phase two of Covid-19 measures began on June 19, people are required to keep a distance of at least 1m from one another in public and gatherings of more than five are not allowed.

This is the second time Los Amigos has been taken to task. It was previously fined $1,000 and ordered to close for 10 days in July for having gatherings of more than five people on its premises.

Another F&B outlet, Kanpai 789, was fined $2,000 for not ensuring that customers from different groups stand at least 1m apart from one another.

The eatery in Robertson Walk was previously fined $1,000 during the circuit breaker period in April when staff were found not to be wearing masks properly.

Two other F&B outlets - Forum Seafood Village Restaurant in Boat Quay and Xiang Signature in Liang Seah Street - were each fined $1,000 for admitting groups of more than five onto their premises.

Thirteen individuals were also fined $300 each for gathering in groups of more than five in the Boat Quay area.

The URA reiterated that it will not hesitate to take enforcement actions against both patrons and operators who do not comply with safe management measures.