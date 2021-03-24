Maserati driver escapes with minor injuries after ramming car into tree in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE- A 30-year-old Maserati driver escaped with minor injuries after the car crashed into a tree along Lorong 1 Toa Payoh on Wednesday afternoon (March 24).

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman said they were alerted to a road traffic accident near Block 106 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh at 1.05pm.

The police said the 30-year-old male driver refused to be taken to the hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the car had self-skidded.

Investigations are ongoing, police added.

In February, five people were killed after the BMW they were in slammed into the front of a shophouse in Tanjong Pagar Road. It had skidded for two seconds before it spun out of control and slammed into a shophouse farther away.