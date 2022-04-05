Marine Parade, Central libraries to close for revamps

SINGAPORE - From May 9, the Marine Parade Public Library will be closed for three years, till 2025, as part of the Marine Parade Community Building rejuvenation plan.

In addition, for the first time since it opened in 2005, the Central Public Library in Victoria Street will be closed from June 13, and is expected to reopen in the first half of next year.

Those who frequent the Central Public Library can visit Toa Payoh Public Library, library@harbourfront and Geylang East Public Library.

They can also use replacement services like the National Library Board's (NLB) new Grab-n-Go library.

Under this pilot initiative, the public can grab a book and have their loan automatically recorded when they go past a gantry, starting on May 18, from 9am to 9pm.

They can choose from about 5,000 English, Chinese, Malay, and Tamil adult titles at the Grab-n-Go library at the Study Lounge on Level 5 of the National Library Building, which remains open during the upgrading of the Central Public Library in Basement 1.

The public can continue to pick up their reserved items through the reservation lockers and return their books to the 24-hour book-drop at the National Library Building.

Meanwhile, Marine Parade library users can visit nearby libraries such as the Geylang East Public Library, Bedok Public Library, and Tampines Regional Library.

They can also look forward to new services like a 24-hour book dispenser and a reading corner.