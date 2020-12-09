MOLLY is back. What can you expect on our mobile library buses?

Singapore’s beloved mobile library bus is back on the road after a brief hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. National Library Board’s MOLLY buses cranked up and zipped back from October 2020, ready to serve children again with some 3,000 books on Big MOLLY, and up to 1,500 books on each mini-MOLLY.

Friends in selected preschools, Special Education Schools and patrons in low-income estates without a public library nearby are all invited for exciting reading adventures with MOLLY.

These special vehicles, though compact, are more than capable of offering the optimal library experience, equipped with facilities like book borrowing and returning stations as well as e-Kiosks.

With thousands of books on wheels, a wide variety of story worlds are waiting to be discovered. Whatever the interest, you can be sure that MOLLY has got you covered!

Since its launch in 2008, MOLLY buses have undergone changes to increase access to more children in communities. After all, its initial aim was to make libraries accessible for all using the unique approach of turning buses into libraries.



PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD



The improvements include kid-friendly bookshelves and book stations. The colourful shelves are decked with books and are specially designed at a suitable height to enable children to easily reach, read and return books themselves. These efforts are designed to help young readers become more independent.

Our Big MOLLY bus is also equipped with a hydraulic wheelchair lift to allow everyone to enjoy barrier-free access.

However, as much as MOLLY would love to meet more friends, your cooperation is required to observe safe distancing measures so that it can continue making more visits. Please remember wear your masks, keep a metre safe distance from others at all times and do adhere to the capacity and time limits indicated outside the bus before entering.

That is all for now, till our next adventure on MOLLY!