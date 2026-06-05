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URA is looking to relax guidelines and will work with building owners to explore ideas for lighting concepts in the Singapore River and Marina Bay area.

SINGAPORE - The Marina Bay skyline could get more vibrant and animated light-ups after the sun sets, as Singapore looks to relax lighting guidelines for building owners in the area.

This could also mean bolder light displays in public spaces such as waterfronts and bridges.

The proposed move, announced by National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat, would mark a departure from the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) current approach.

According to its website, coloured and animated night lighting sequences are generally not allowed, as its lighting philosophy “is that of elegance, subtleness and harmony”.

During a visit to Australia in May, officials from his ministry and URA saw how local governments loosened regulations to promote more arts and culture offerings and sports activities after sunset, Chee said.

Lessons learnt were to take some calculated risks and to not be overly “kiasu” and try to pre-empt every risk, he said at the opening of the annual i Light Singapore art festival on June 5.

“Importantly, we need to be cool with it when some things go wrong from time to time, which is bound to happen when we experiment with new ideas and push the boundaries. It is ok for some of our efforts to fail. We will learn, we adjust, and we try again.”

URA added in a separate statement on the same day said that occasions such as the Disney Cruise Line launch and National Day celebrations feature animated lighting, illuminated projections and other special effects that elevate the night-time experience.

The authority is thus looking to relax guidelines and will work with building owners to explore ideas for lighting concepts in the Singapore River and Marina Bay area.

New hotels, backpacker’s hostels and serviced apartments could also be set up in the Upper Circular Road and Beach Road areas to give visitors more places to stay near the Singapore River, Chee said.

Since 2014, proposals to set up such accommodations have generally been disallowed in the Outram, Rochor, Downtown Core and Singapore River areas.

This was to avoid a glut of such offerings which could alter the character of these districts .

But lifting the restriction in these two areas - both located near the Singapore River known for its historic shophouses and mixed-used developments - can show visitors from around the world how heritage can meet modernity, Chee said.

At present, businesses in these areas include eateries, bars and existing hotels.

The move follows the easing of restrictions on nightlife uses and liquor trading hours in the nearby Boat Quay area in 2025.

Since August 2025, businesses have been allowed to submit proposals for new bars, pubs and nightclubs along the Boat Quay waterfront area after a 16-year pause. Businesses in the Boat Quay and Clarke Quay area can also apply for extension of liquor licences till 4am on Thursdays and Fridays.

Chee said that, in the same spirit, the authorities are open to changing rules and processes to help businesses in other areas enhance their vibrancy and attractiveness.

Regulatory “sandboxes”, where certain rules will be temporarily relaxed within selected areas, could be piloted to allow businesses and the community more flexibility in organising events.

“This flexibility will create new opportunities for businesses to innovate and attract more customers, while offering visitors more vibrant and distinctive experiences,” he added.

URA said the easing of restrictions on nightlife in the Boat Quay area was due to efforts by the Singapore River One to step up private security deployments in the area, which gave government agencies the assurance to ease restrictions within their boundary.

Singapore River One is a pilot Business Improvement District (BID), where commercial property owners and businesses come together to pool funds for marketing, hospitality and events in their precincts.

The other active BID is in Raffles Place. Former BIDs include Marina Bay, Marina Central and Tanjong Pagar.

Some events organised by BIDs include the Singapore River Festival and St Patrick’s Street Festival, which are held by Singapore River One.

Chee said the pilot BIDs for the Singapore River and Raffles Place will be extending its term for the second time.

A public consultation on upcoming legislation to formalise the BID model will be conducted later in the year, he added.

URA said that legislation for BIDs would ensure that all eligible stakeholders within the precinct are required to contribute financially to the business plan.

At present, fees can be collected only from owners who agree to participate in the BID.

“We welcome everyone – businesses, communities and individuals – to share your ideas with us, to work with us to shape our city together,” added Chee.

Between Mountains and Seas, an installation by Peppercorns, at the i Light Singapore festival on June 5. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Rachel Lim, 38, who was at the festival with her husband and two children, said she hopes to see more creative lighting concepts.

“Such events like i Light are good bonding activities for the family as it’s engaging for my children. It would be good to have them all year round,” said Lim, who works in healthcare.

The i Light Singapore festival will run till June 28 with 14 installations and various festival programmes across Marina Bay and Raffles Place.