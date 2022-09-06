Marcos gets rock-star welcome from Filipinos in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr was mobbed by his Filipino supporters on the first day of his two-day state visit to Singapore on Tuesday.

The Office of the President estimated close to 2,000 Filipinos were at the University Cultural Centre Ho Bee Auditorium at the National University of Singapore for a chance to see Mr Marcos in the flesh.

He is in Singapore after a three-day state visit to Indonesia.

The crowd cheered loudly as Mr Marcos entered the hall, the people scrambling to touch his hands and to take selfies with him.

One woman even shed tears when Mr Marcos finally took the stage.

"I am super excited. I can't even explain how I'm feeling. I wanted to cry since this morning," Ms Maribel Eades, 46, told reporters.

Mr Marcos said he owes much to his supporters in Singapore, where he won the Filipino migrant workers' vote in the May presidential elections.

He got 36,000 votes in Singapore, three times more than his closest rival, former vice-president Leni Robredo, data from Commission on Elections showed.

He received over 31 million votes overall, making Mr Marcos the first Filipino president to win by a majority vote since his dictator father, the late Ferdinand Marcos Sr, was deposed in 1986.

"You gave me more than 31 million votes. That's why I owe much to you all. In exchange, I promise to work on giving you jobs and improving the Philippines," he said.

About 81,000 of the over 215,000 Filipinos in Singapore are working as domestic helpers. There are also 99,000 are professionals and skilled workers here, said the Philippine Embassy.

Many Filipinos end up working overseas due to low salaries and lack of job security back home.

Mr Marcos acknowledged this in his speech, vowing to work hard so better opportunities would become more available in the Philippines.