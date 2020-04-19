Many practising social distancing, but 200 fined for flouting rules

While most people who went out to buy food and other essential items observed safe distancing measures yesterday, close to 200 were fined $300 each for flouting the rules on the second Saturday since the circuit breaker measures took effect.

More than 80 people were fined $300 each for not wearing a mask outside their homes yesterday, and at least two were repeat offenders, who face a fine of $1,000.

Sharing the figures in a Facebook post last night, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli said these were "disappointing numbers".

However, he said: "Most of us have been abiding by the circuit breaker measures and I hope we will continue to do so."

Sporadic queues and crowds were also seen at some supermarkets, wet markets and parks across Singapore, although most people observed safe distancing measures amid heightened enforcement.

At FairPrice Xtra in Jurong Point, a steady stream of shoppers was seen entering the supermarket when The Sunday Times visited at 5pm.

Emergency medical technician Mahmud Azman said safe distancing ambassadors constantly reminded shoppers to keep a safe distance from others, despite the heavy footfall in the store.

"I only come out once a week to buy groceries for my entire family. The rest of the time, we either order food online or buy our groceries online," said the 24-year-old, who has seven members in his household.

Queues formed outside the supermarket from time to time as a result of crowd-control measures to limit the number of people in the store.

Madam Gloria Henry, 47, whose job as a promoter has been halted temporarily owing to the pandemic, said the supermarket was "just as crowded as any other day".

"There are so many people that even pushing the trolley in the store is a problem. I have to keep saying 'excuse me' every few steps."

"But I have no choice; Ramadan is nearing, so I have to come out to buy things to prepare for my family," she said, referring to the Muslim fasting month, which starts this Friday.

Yesterday morning, Tekka Market in Little India, one of the most popular markets during Ramadan, had around 800 people, Malay-language newspaper Berita Harian reported. The Geylang Serai Market also saw long queues of several hundred people waiting to enter, Berita Harian added.

Ms Adeline Tan, 23, who runs an online baking business and visited a Giant supermarket and two FairPrice supermarkets in Toa Payoh, where she lives, said the crowds were manageable. "It's nothing compared to the crazy long queue in Sheng Siong on Friday, when there was fake news going around," she said, referring to viral messages of an imminent lockdown.

She was looking for baking supplies and managed to buy them only at German Market Place in Bukit Timah, but had to queue 40 minutes to get in as the store was limiting the number of shoppers to eight at a time.

Yesterday morning, photos and videos of crowded trains taken by commuters also circulated on social media.

Strategy and planning manager Christopher Liew, 34, who was on a train on the East-West Line from Boon Lay to Aljunied at 8am, said everyone was conscious about heeding the rules, despite the squeeze. "There's a small crowd because the train timings were a bit slower today," he said.

"But there were ambassadors everywhere, so people were automatically standing apart because no one will want to get caught, right?"

At East Coast Park, many people, including families, were still out and about when The Sunday Times visited at around 6pm. Some people were seen wearing masks even when jogging or cycling.

Public relations manager Subeer Dutt, 29, said the crowd had barely thinned at Upper Peirce Reservoir when he visited yesterday morning. He had checked the Safe Distance @ Parks portal by the National Parks Board to ensure the park was not crowded before leaving his home at 8am.

He said: "There were slightly fewer people than usual, but nothing to suggest that the circuit breaker was in place, although there was enough space to keep a safe distance."