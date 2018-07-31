What's News: July 31, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Helping firms train workers

Singapore has set up a new national centre that will help companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), develop their own skills training plans and programmes for their workers. This National Centre of Excellence for Workplace Learning aims to help more than 1,000 companies in the next five years.

Malaysian minister in S'pore

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said yesterday he is confident Singapore and Malaysia can work closely together to strengthen bilateral ties and regional cooperation, after meeting his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah, who is in town on a two-day introductory visit.

MH370 report released

The Malaysian government yesterday released a report on the ill-fated Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, with investigators saying they were unable to determine the actual cause of its disappearance. The team said it established the aircraft "had turned back" under "manual control", but was unable to determine why it did so.

Cambodian voters' discontent

Preliminary results of Cambodia's general election made public by the National Election Committee yesterday gave some backing to critics' argument that many people had been unwilling voters. This was highlighted by the number of invalid votes.

Boosting Russia-Asean ties

Russia became a full Dialogue Partner of Asean in 1996 and since then, the relationship has grown in areas such as energy and tourism. If Russia sustains its recent interest in South-east Asia, ties would be even more fruitful, says Ambassador-at-Large Tommy Koh.

Student fails in bid for degree

A former student's bid to get her master's degree via a court order failed after a judge found the National University of Singapore was justified in refusing her. The court held that she would also have had to meet the university's administrative requirements.

Breakfast with Buzz Express

From next month, more people will be able to order their breakfast online and have it delivered to their doorstep by Buzz Express, a delivery arm of SPH Buzz. The company is expanding its delivery locations to cover Bedok, Chai Chee and Upper East Coast.

Tough times ahead for HK

A perfect storm of rising interest rates, a strong currency and trade war blues could be circling Hong Kong, and preparations for the worst are in order so the city can ride out the choppy waters.

But many analysts remain relatively upbeat, believing that a strong balance sheet will help Hong Kong weather the headwinds in the second half of the year.

S'pore could host silat meet

Singapore has made a bid to host the World Pencak Silat Championship in December. While the meet was scheduled to be held in Jakarta, the Indonesian Pencak Silat Association has pulled out because its president Prabowo Subianto is gearing up to contest the country's presidential election next year.

Book to remember loved one

Journalist Clara Lock's debut book Stay Gold is her way of keeping alive her memories of her best friend, Daniel Selvakumar, who died in 2015 at the age of 25. Mr Selvakumar was born with a heart condition, and the chances of him surviving past childhood were slim.

