Muhyiddin recovering after surgery in Singapore

Several Malaysian ministers, including Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, were in Singapore at the weekend to visit Home Affairs Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is recovering in a hospital following an operation to remove a pancreatic tumour.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin, 71, posted on his Facebook page photos of Tun Dr Mahathir and his wife Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Education Minister Maszlee Malik and others visiting him in Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean also visited Mr Muhyiddin, who he described as an "old friend".

Mr Teo said in a Facebook post: "He was in good spirits, and I am glad that he is recovering well. Wishing Tan Sri Muhyiddin a speedy and full recovery."

Malaysian Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman visited as well, and posted a photo with Mr Muhyiddin on Friday saying: "I miss you dearly and look forward to your full recovery."

According to Mr Muhyiddin's Facebook post, Dr Mahathir and his wife Siti Hasmah spent more than an hour visiting him last Saturday.

Dr Wan Azizah, who visited him on Sunday, said: "I visited Tan Sri Muhyiddin in Singapore. Alhamdulillah, I can see that he is getting stronger... it looks like he is recovering well."



Malaysian minister recovering in Singapore hospital after surgery: Malaysian Home Affairs Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is warded in a Singapore hospital, received a visit from Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Tun Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali. With them is Tan Sri Muhyiddin's wife, Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman (far left). Several Malaysian Cabinet ministers were in Singapore at the weekend to visit Mr Muhyiddin, who is warded in Mount Elizabeth Hospital. The visitors included Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. Mr Muhyiddin, 71, posted on his Facebook page photos of the visitors in his hospital room. The Star reported that Mr Muhyiddin underwent an operation to remove a growth on his pancreas earlier this month. PHOTO: MUHYIDDIN YASSIN/ FACEBOOK



"He sends his regards to all Malaysians and also those who prayed for his speedy recovery," she told reporters in Klang, the New Straits Times reported.

Mr Muhyiddin underwent surgery on July 12 to remove a growth on his pancreas, which was detected at an early stage, leaving him unable to attend the opening of Malaysia's Parliament on July 16.

His press secretary Hafiz Abdul Halim said in a statement on July 15 that the minister would be on leave to undergo follow-up treatment, and was expected to be back to work in about a month.

In his absence, Dr Mahathir would assume the functions of Home Affairs Minister.

In a follow-up statement last Thursday, Mr Hafiz noted that the ministry had received many queries on Mr Muhyiddin's health, adding that the minister's health was "very good", and he was on the road to recovery.

"Thank you for the unceasing prayers for him," he added.

Singapore Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao also reported that after visiting Mr Muhyiddin, Dr Mahathir had a meal at Rendezvous Restaurant Hock Lock Kee.

The owner of the nasi padang eatery told Zaobao that someone called to make reservations for 15 people last Friday, but he had no idea who the guests would be.

Dr Mahathir and his entourage ordered eight dishes, including curry chicken, chicken rendang and sambal sotong, according to Zaobao.