Coronavirus: 8,000 aviation sector workers to benefit from training and support package; NTUC to pump additional $500,000

SINGAPORE - Unionised companies in the aviation sector will be able to tap an additional $500,000 in National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) funding to send their workers for training, on top of the $4 billion support package announced in the Budget last month.

More than 8,000 workers in the aviation sector will benefit from a training and support initiative under the Government's Stabilisation and Support Package.

On Monday (March 2), several organisations involved in rolling out training programmes gave specifics of how companies and workers will be supported by the Government measures.

SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) said it will provide air transport companies with three months worth of enhanced training support to help them upgrade the capabilities of their workers.

Employers in the air transport sector who send their workers for selected programmes will receive an enhanced Absentee Payroll (AP) support at 90 per cent of hourly basic salary capped at $10 per hour, and enhanced course fee support at 90 per cent of course fees, up from a baseline rate of 50 per cent.

SSG said it will work with partners to ramp up training capacity for affected employees, such as passenger service agents and cabin officers.

For example, it will be partnering Sats Academy to conduct about 50 training programmes that include skills such as dangerous goods handling and serving passengers with disabilities.

Meanwhile, Workforce Singapore (WSG) has introduced a Place-and-Train (PnT) Programme for Air Transport Coordinators.

Eligible employers will receive salary support of up to six months to reskill their rank-and-file workers with new or expanded competencies.

From April, WSG will provide employers with salary support up to 90 per cent of the employee's monthly salary, capped at $3,000 per month, up from the usual 70 per cent capped at $2,000 a month.

WSG said this would ensure that impacted employees will be prepared when the travel demand returns.

"Through the enhanced package, affected companies will receive additional relief measures when they send their workers for retraining and reskilling, to prepare for when business demands return," the two organisations and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) as well as the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Aerospace and Aviation Cluster said in a joint statement on Monday.

In addition, unionised companies can tap $500,000 NTUC is providing to send its workers for training.

Mr Tan Choon Shian, chief executive of WSG called on employers to take a long-term view to press on with business transformation.

"Work with us to use the downtime to retain and reskill your workers to prepare for business recovery," said Mr Tan.

The Government's $4 billion support and training package was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat last month.

The package aims to provide job and cash-flow support to help firms retain and retrain workers, with additional measures rolled out for sectors such as aviation and tourism that have been directly affected by the coronavirus.