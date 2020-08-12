Public to get regular updates on job market

Members of the public will get regular updates on the job market, including employment opportunities and retrenchments, through weekly reports by the Ministry of Manpower in the coming months.

The reports will provide "a comprehensive look at what's happening in the labour market", Manpower Minister Josephine Teo told a briefing yesterday.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said unions, trade associations and employers will be involved in the collective effort to provide updates on the economy and job situation by sector.

The Government will discuss with company bosses how they can work together to get Singapore through the crisis, he added.

Yesterday's jobs report noted that Workforce Singapore (WSG) organised 59 outreach activities last month alone, more than the number that is normally held over an entire year, Mrs Teo said.

WSG has also deployed information kiosks in neighbourhoods to raise awareness of schemes under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package, with over 5,700 people engaged through five pop-up kiosks last month.