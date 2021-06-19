21 Covid-19 cases found at 119 Bukit Merah View; mandatory testing for residents and those living nearby

SINGAPORE - All residents of eight Housing Board blocks in Bukit Merah View will be required to go for Covid-19 swab tests after surveillance measures and wastewater testing detected likely cases of transmission of the virus there.

Mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests will be conducted for all residents living in blocks 116, 117, 118, 119, 124A, 124B, 125 and 126 Bukit Merah View on Sunday (June 20) and Monday (June 21), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (June 19).

These blocks are in the vicinity of 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre, the site of Singapore's largest open cluster to date with 70 cases.

MOH said testing had detected 21 Covid-19 cases from nine different households at 119 Bukit Merah View. Wastewater testing at blocks in the vicinity had also turned up Covid-19 viral fragments.

The ministry said voluntary testing would be conducted concurrently for visitors to these blocks, and those who have interacted with residents there, between June 5 and 19.

Residents have been notified by SMS, MOH added.

Testing will be optional for those who tested negative for Covid-19 from Tuesday (June 15) onwards.

In the event that a positive test result is returned, MOH said it will isolate the case, identify all close contacts, test and quarantine them to prevent further transmission.