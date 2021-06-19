5 new Covid-19 cases linked to S'pore's largest active cluster at Bukit Merah View

SINGAPORE - A technical executive who works at Nanyang Polytechnic was one of five new cases linked to the cluster at 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre on Saturday (June 19). It is now Singapore's largest open cluster with 70 cases.

In all, there were 14 cases of infections in the community, with 10 linked to previous cases and four unlinked.

Of the four unlinked cases, one was a Vietnam national, 31, who works as a pastry maker at Bakery Point at 920 Tiong Bahru Road, where Redhill MRT station is located.

Meanwhile, two new Covid-19 clusters have formed. They are linked to two Indonesian domestic workers.

The Bukit Merah cluster now exceeds the 63 cases from the Jem and Westgate cluster.

The Nanyang Polytechnic executive, 42, is fully vaccinated. She had developed a cough on June 12 and a sore throat the following day. She saw a doctor at a polyclinic on June 14 where she was tested for Covid-19. Her test result was negative, but as she had been identified as a close contact of a previous case, she was placed on quarantine on June 16.

Her second Covid-19 test on June 17 came back positive and her serology test was negative, suggesting she was recently infected.

Another new case linked to the cluster was a 45-year-old operations staff at Paxxus Pte Ltd, who was also diagnosed while serving quarantine. The permanent resident is also a close contact of a previous case and was placed on quarantine on June 14.

She was tested for Covid-19 the next day and her test result came back negative on 16 June. She subsequently developed a fever, sore throat and runny nose on June 17 and was tested again. This time, her test result came back positive. Her serology test result is pending.

The other three cases linked to the Bukit Merah View cluster were detected through community surveillance testing for people who have visited the 115 Bukit Merah View Market & Food Centre and related locations.

They include a 81-year-old retiree, who developed a cough on June 15, but did not go to the doctor and a 41-year-old Indonesian domestic worker who had visited the 115 Bukit Merah View Market & Food Centre but was asymptomatic.

There was also a 35-year-old Singaporean working at J. Roger Preston Ltd, who developed a sore throat on June 13 and saw a doctor the next day but was tested negative for Covid-19. She was later found to have Covid-19 during community testing for residents of 121 Bukit Merah View.

Meanwhile, a new cluster has formed linked to a 47-year-old Indonesian domestic worker who was confirmed to have Covid-19 June 16.

Three new cases, a 66-year-old Singaporean man who is a retiree, an 89-year-old woman who is a retiree, and a 64-year-old woman who works at Hong Leong Finance at 16 Raffles Quay, have been inked to her.

Another cluster is linked to a 32-year-old Indonesian domestic worker, who was found to have Covid-19 on June 16.

Another Indonesian domestic worker, 30, who is a close contact, was placed on quarantine on June 16 and found to have Covid-19 on June 18. She did not have any Covid-19 symptoms.

There was one case linked to the Tektronix cluster.

Of Saturday's 14 new local cases, four were unlinked, MOH said.

Besides the Vietnamese baker, who did not have any Covid-19 symptoms and was detected during surveillance testing for those who have been to 86 Redhill Close, the other cases were:

- A 46-year-old Singaporean homemaker, who is fully vaccinated, but developed a fever and runny nose on June 16 saw a doctor two days later

- An 86-year-old woman who is a retiree. She was asymptomatic, but her infection was detected during community surveillance testing for visitors to 115 and 116 Bukit Merah View

- A 44-year-old Indonesian domestic worker, who was also detected during surveillance testing.

There were seven imported cases confirmed on Saturday as well. The 21 new cases reported on Saturday took Singapore's total to 62,403.

The imported cases are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents. They had already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

There were 109 community cases in the past week, up from 32 in the week before. The number of unlinked cases has also risen to 18 in the past week, compared with 14 cases in the week before.

There are currently 153 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 193 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are patients who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for the virus.

Singapore has had 34 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Read the full MOH press release here.