Man who lost $149k after clicking on phishing e-mail among at least 10 victims in Case cyber attack

SINGAPORE – A man who filed a dispute over a faulty computer with the Consumer Association of Singapore (Case) lost $149,000 in a matter of minutes after he clicked on a live chat icon in an e-mail that was purportedly from the consumer watchdog.

Mike (not his real name), who is in his early 50s and works in the education industry, was one of at least 10 victims who fell prey to the phishing e-mails in October.

The police told The Straits Times the total losses amounted to at least $225,000. Case said in October that 5,095 phishing e-mails were sent to consumers after cyber attackers hacked its mail server.

Mike received an e-mail on Oct 9 stating that he had been assessed by “Case” to be “eligible for compensation” after filing a dispute.

“I thought the e-mail was real because I had approached Case for mediation in June 2021 after buying a Dell computer that was faulty. I dropped the complaint that same month when I got a refund from Dell,” he recalled.

When asked why he had believed the content in the e-mail despite the issue being resolved more than a year ago, Mike said: “It did raise some suspicion that the e-mail was not real, but it said ‘payment is guaranteed’. So I was just curious to see what the compensation was.”

When Mike clicked on a live chat icon included in the e-mail, he was led to “what looked like a legitimate DBS website”.

“Everything happened quickly after that. When the site disappeared after I clicked it, I tried again. I later pressed ‘authorise’ on a notification that popped up on my mobile phone which I was told would allow Case to look into the matter.

“And just like that, my money was gone,” he said.

Mike, who lost most of his life savings, filed a police report that night. The police confirmed the report and said investigations are ongoing.

Case executive director Lee Siow Hwee, who confirmed the watchdog had received feedback from Mike, said: “As the matter is currently under investigation, we are unable to comment further.”

When asked how Case was addressing the issue, Ms Lee declined to comment.

A DBS Bank spokesman told ST its systems remain secure and said: “The data leak at Case was used by criminals to successfully convince the victim to give up his banking credentials and transfer funds by carrying out multiple authorisations through a spoofed website.

“This is why data breaches require quick and clear communication to victims in accordance with data protection laws and best practice, so that impacted persons can take proactive steps to prevent further harm.”