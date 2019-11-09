Man who fled from LTA official arrested after 58 hours

SINGAPORE - The driver of a BMW coupe, who was involved in a chain of traffic accidents while evading a Land Transport Authority (LTA) official on Wednesday (Nov 6), has been arrested after 58 hours at large.

The man, who had begun his daring escape in Geylang Bahru road when an LTA official suspected that he was displaying a false licence plate, is understood to have been arrested by the police at 9pm on Friday. Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported on Saturday (Nov 9) that he was taken to a hospital for injuries possibly sustained while resisting arrest.

On Friday, the police had issued an appeal to the public to look out for the man, attaching a photo of him in its statement.

They said that while trying to get away from the LTA official, the man first hit a taxi in Geylang Bahru Road towards Bendemeer Road, then collided with another parked car at Block 22 St George's Road.

A video posted on YouTube on Thursday shows the man jumping out of his white BMW car before it hits a black parked car. He then escaped on foot.

Both collisions have been classified by the police as hit-and-run accidents, additional offences that could increase the man's eventual sentence.

When contacted for more information on the man's alleged initial offence of switching number plates, the LTA referred to Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan's reply to a Parliamentary question in July, in which he spelled out the punishment for the crime.

"Between 2017 and 2018, there were six persons convicted of displaying false number plates," he said. "Three of them received jail sentences of four to nine weeks, while the other three had fines imposed."

He added that it is an offence to display false number plates in Singapore and that anyone found guilty could be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to a year, or both.