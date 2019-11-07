Driver suspected of using false plates abandons BMW coupe, after hitting cab and car, to escape LTA officer

SINGAPORE - The driver of a BMW coupe suspected of displaying a false licence plate hit a taxi and another BMW car while evading a Land Transport Authority (LTA) official on Wednesday (Nov 6).

He later abandoned his BMW to escape on foot and is still at large.

The police said on Thursday that they were called following two hit-and-run accidents along Geylang Bahru Road and St George's Road on Wednesday morning.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that an LTA official had spotted a vehicle suspected of displaying a false licence plate on his car along Geylang Bahru Road. However, the driver did not stop as instructed and drove off," police said.

The police added that the car first hit a taxi in Geylang Bahru Road towards Bendemeer Road and later collided with another parked car at Block 22 St George's Road before the male driver abandoned the car and fled.

In a 2-minute video posted on YouTube on Thursday, a man is seen jumping out of a moving white BMW car before it hits a black parked car.

Soon after, an LTA official arrives on a motorcycle with its blinker lights flashing.

When contacted for more information on the offence of switching number plates, the LTA referred The Straits Times to Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan's reply to a parliamentary question in July where he said: "Between 2017 and 2018, there were six persons convicted of displaying false number plates. Three of them received jail sentences of four to nine weeks, while the other three had fines imposed."

Related Story Singaporean driver fined $2,600 for switching car licence plate in Malaysia

He added that it is an offence to display false number plates in Singapore and anyone found doing so may be punished with a fine of up to $5,000 or a jail sentence of up to 12 months, or both.