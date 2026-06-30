Man to be charged after shooting, injuring another with air gun

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The 37-year-old victim sustained injuries to his ear and forehead.

SINGAPORE – A 38-year-old man was arrested on June 30 after firing an air gun and injuring another man .

In a statement on June 30, the police said they received a call for assistance at Tampines Street 81 at about 7.36pm.

Preliminary investigations found that a 37-year-old victim was shot by an airsoft gun, sustaining injuries to his ear and forehead. An airsoft gun is a firearm replica that shoots small plastic pellets.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of police cameras and CCTVs, officers from Bedok Police Division were able to identify the man who had fired the gun and arrested him later that day.

A substantial cache of weapons and prohibited items was found in the man’s residence, said the police. Several airsoft guns , ammunition, a knuckle duster, a suspected stun device and an assortment of airsoft gun parts were among items seized from the suspect.

The man will be charged in court on July 1 wi th the offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means. If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to seven years and caned or fined.

The police said they have “zero tolerance towards such acts of violence in the community and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law”.

Airsoft guns and stun guns are defined as arms and regulated under the Arms and Explosives Act.

Those who wish to import, export, sell or possess these items will need to get a licence from the police. Members of the public are also advised to verify that any item purchased online does not fall within the definition of arms under the Act.

The suspect is potentially facing additional charges under the Guns, Explosives and Weapons Control Act and the Penal Code.

Possession of a scheduled weapon – which includes flick knives and knuckle dusters – without lawful authority can result in a jail term of up to five years, with a minimum of six strokes of the cane for a first conviction.