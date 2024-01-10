Man to be charged after allegedly collecting, transferring $500k in scam proceeds

SINGAPORE - A man will be charged after he allegedly used multiple bank accounts to collect about $500,000 in scam-related proceeds, and moved those funds to cryptocurrency wallets overseas.

The police said on Jan 10 that it received reports in May 2023 of an Internet love scam in which money was transferred to a bank account belonging to the 47-year-old man.

Investigations showed that he had allegedly operated multiple bank accounts under his name to receive funds from suspicious sources, police said.

After he received the funds, he converted the money to cryptocurrency and transferred the funds to overseas digital wallets, police added.

In March 2023, the man is believed to have collected $50,000 in cash from a scam victim near her workplace.

Police said the man had acted on the instructions of a female friend he had met on an online dating application.

The man will be charged with providing payment services without a licence and possessing money believed to be benefits of criminal conduct.

Offenders who provide any type of unlicensed payment service as a business in Singapore may be fined up to $125,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

Those who possess benefits from criminal conduct may be fined up to $500,000, jailed for up to 10 years, or both.

The police warned the public about scammers who recruit people to receive and transfer stolen money for them. Scammers may cultivate potential money mules through online dating platforms to help transfer illegal proceeds.

If the money received and transferred is stolen, or constitutes proceeds of crime, the bank account holder will be investigated and may be charged for their involvement in a criminal offence, police said.

The police urged the public to reject requests to use their bank accounts to receive, transfer or collect money for another person.