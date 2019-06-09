Van driver taken to hospital after crashing into barrier along TPE

SINGAPORE - A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital after his vehicle crashed into a barrier along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Sunday (June 9) and stopped at the edge of a small slope.

The police were alerted to the accident involving a van along the TPE towards Seletar Expressway at 5.58am.

The 31-year-old van driver was conscious when taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

According to Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao, the van had broken through the barrier along the TPE before coming to a stop at the top of a small slope.

The driver fell out of the vehicle and rolled to the bottom of the slope, an eyewitness told Wanbao.

Photos of the scene showed that the bumper of the van had fallen off and the windshield had shattered.

The police are investigating the accident.