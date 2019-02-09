Man living in Bedok Reservoir Road dies from dengue, in first such case this year

SINGAPORE - A 74-year-old man who lived in Bedok Reservoir Road is the first person to die from the dengue virus this year, Chinese evening paper Shin Min Daily News reported on Saturday (Feb 9).

No further details of the case are known for now. The Straits Times has contacted the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Health Ministry for more information.

Last year, five people aged 41 to 75 years old died of dengue fever, according to data from the NEA website.

Between Dec 30 and Feb 8, 1,186 dengue cases have been reported, the NEA website showed.

Dengue continues to be a problem in Singapore, with 455 cases reported in the first two weeks of January, thrice as many compared with the same two-week period last year.

As of Feb 4, there were 47 active dengue clusters, with the largest located in Bedok Reservoir Road, the website added.

Last year, there were 3,285 reported cases of dengue, almost 20 per cent more than the number in 2017.

While NEA continues with inspections in the cluster areas, stagnant water needs to be removed to deprive the mosquitoes of their breeding habitats, the agency said on its website.

It urged the public to take steps such as turning over pails, flipping flowerpot plates and clearing roof gutters to remove stagnant water during the Chinese New Year season.