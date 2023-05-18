Man in his 60s loses $50,000 after scammer claiming to be his ‘kampung friend’ asks to borrow money

SINGAPORE - He received a phone call from an unknown number from someone claiming to be his friend from his kampung days, decades ago.

But the man, who is in his 60s, did not know he was talking to a scammer.

When his “friend” asked to borrow money, citing financial problems, the man was more than willing to help and, on two occasions, transferred more than $50,000 to the scammer.

He even went to his bank to transfer money a third time, but alert bank employees recognised he had fallen for a scam and blocked the money transfer.

The case was told to The Straits Times by Mr Jeffery Chin, deputy director of the Scam Public Education Office (Speo) on Thursday.

Launched earlier in 2023, Speo aims to drive public education efforts on scams and produce consistent anti-scam messages across various platforms to keep the public informed.

Mr Chin met members of the media to highlight Speo’s role in Singapore’s fight against scams.

He said there have been more fake friend call scam cases in recent months, and this rising trend was troubling.

He added: “It is concerning because it has been ingrained in many of us to try to be helpful to our friends when we can, but unfortunately, scammers are leveraging that.”

Mr Chin explained that fake friend call scams typically involve a scammer calling a victim from an unknown number and pretending to be his friend.

The scammer would ask the victim questions such as, “Can you guess who I am?” and “You can’t remember me?”. The victim would reply with the names of friends he believes could be the caller. The scammer would then pretend to be one of the friends mentioned and claim to have lost his mobile phone or changed his contact number.

Said Mr Chin: “The victim may feel bad for forgetting his ‘friend’. So when the scammer calls again a couple of days later and claims to be in serious need of help, the victim may still feel guilty about forgetting his friend and be more obliged to help.”