Man found dead at Tuas warehouse construction site after suspected accidental fall

SINGAPORE - A man was found dead at the building site of an upcoming warehouse on Thursday (June 10) and is suspected to have accidentally fallen to his death.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they received a call alerting them to the incident at 20 Tuas South Avenue 14 at 5.30pm that day.

When paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived, they said the 25-year-old man was dead.

Investigations are ongoing but no foul play is suspected, the police said.

The construction site is where the Logos Tuas Logistics Hub is being built. When complete, it will have one two-storey warehouse and another four-storey one.

The complex spans an area nearly six times the size of the Padang. The first phase of construction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

According to the firm's website, the building will have an approved dangerous goods storage space on the first floor.

ST has contacted Logos Property and the Manpower Ministry for comment.

There were 14 workplace deaths between January and April this year, and close to 3,300 workplace injuries between January and March.

On June 6, an SMRT technician was killed and his colleague injured after a car jack supporting the bus they were working on gave way.

On Thursday, a Malaysian worker fell from a height of about 15m while unloading steel pipes from a ship. SCDF officers came to his aid and he was found to have suffered a head injury and limb fractures.