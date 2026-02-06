Man arrested over e-commerce scams involving Pokemon trading cards; over $135k lost

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the man through follow-up investigations and arrested him on Feb 5.

SINGAPORE – A 25-year-old man was arrested on Feb 5 for his suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scams involving Pokemon trading cards, with victims losing more than $135,000 .

In a statement on Feb 6 , the police said victims were allegedly cheated by a seller who advertised pre-order sales of limited edition Pokemon trading cards on online marketplace Carousell.

The seller would become uncontactable or give excuses of failed deliveries after receiving payments through PayNow or via bank transfer.

Thirty-five such reports have been lodged since October 2025, the police added.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the man through follow-up investigations and arrested him on Feb 5 .

He is expected to be charged in court on Feb 7 .

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined .

Since Oct 1, 2025, there have been at least 609 reported cases of e-commerce scams involving the sale of Pokemon trading cards, with losses amounting to at least $1.1 million , said the police.

Scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates will get at least six strokes of the cane, and up to 24 strokes.

In their statement, the police advised buyers to go to authorised sellers or reputable sources.

“If the price is too good to be true, it probably is,” they added.

Members of the public should take safeguards, including opting for in-built payment options that release payments to sellers only once items are delivered.

Buyers should avoid paying in advance or making direct bank transfers, as these methods do not offer any protection.

They should also guard against scammers who contact them directly through messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, WeChat or Telegram, and offer a “better” or “faster” deal if they transfer money directly to their bank accounts.

To make buyers believe that they are genuine, these scammers may also use a local bank account or provide a copy of an NRIC or driving licence.