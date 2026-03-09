Man arrested for allegedly slapping 4-year-old boy outside Woodlands pre-school

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The boy’s mother said the slapping incident happened in front of other parents, helpers and children outside the pre-school.

SINGAPORE – A man who allegedly slapped a four-year-old boy outside a pre-school on March 6 has been arrested.

In response to queries from The Straits Times on March 9 , the police said a 36-year-old man had been arrested for voluntarily causing hurt against a young person after a police report was lodged. They did not say when the man was arrested.

In an Instagram post on March 6 , the boy’s mother said that the child was slapped twice outside his pre-school in Woodlands at around noon that day.

The woman, citing the family helper’s account of the incident, said her son had shown one of his classmates the middle finger after he was caught during a game of “catching” .

The suspect, whom she said was the father of another child , then grabbed the boy by the collar and slapped his face.

When the helper intervened and attempted to pull the boy awa y, the man allegedly continued holding on to the boy and slapped his other cheek , which made the child cry .

“This happened in front of other parents, helpers and children outside the school,” said the boy’s mother.

Police investigations are ongoing.