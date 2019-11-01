Man arrested over launch of illegal fireworks in Little India

SINGAPORE - A 43-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Oct 31) for suspected involvement in setting off illegal fireworks in Little India on Sunday.

Though no injuries were reported, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined between $2,000 and $10,000, or both, the police said on Friday.

This comes three days after the arrest of a 38-year-old man, who was suspected of being involved in setting off illegal fireworks in Jurong on the same day.

The 38-year-old man's alleged act was filmed in a 23-second video posted on Facebook, with fireworks seen between two Housing Board blocks, as residents in a nearby block of flats watch from the corridor.

The video shows the fireworks reaching as high as the 12th storey of a nearby flat, even ricocheting off the walls of the building.

Another 15-second video posted on Facebook showed fireworks launched from an open space in front of some buildings, although it is not clear if this is from the same incident depicted in the other video.

In its statement on Friday, the police warned members of the public that it is an offence to possess, sell, transport, send, deliver, distribute or import any dangerous fireworks.

"The police have zero tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others as well as cause undue alarm to the public, and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," they said.