Man arrested after alleged theft of mobile phone at shop in Yishun

SINGAPORE - A 23-year-old man was arrested in relation to an alleged theft that occurred at a mobile phone shop in Yishun last Friday (July 13).

The Straits Times understands that the man was nabbed on Saturday.

Shop manager Andrew Goh, 36, told ST that the incident happened at mobile phone shop SK Telecom at Block 101 Yishun Avenue 5 at about 9pm on Friday.

In a video seen by ST, a man in a dark-coloured cap and T-shirt was filmed walking into the shop and picking up a phone from the unattended counter before leaving.

Five people who were in the shop, including two employees and a trio of customers, did not notice that the man had left with the phone.

Mr Goh said he and his colleague were attending to customers and realised the phone was missing only when their customers pointed it out.

"Two men were about to buy the phone, and when we turned around, they noticed it was gone," said Mr Goh.

"That's when I checked the CCTV footage and realised someone took it."

The phone taken was a used, gold-coloured iPhone 6s Plus, which Mr Goh said was worth about $400.

"I've worked here for four years, and this is the first time something was stolen," he added.

Police investigations are ongoing.