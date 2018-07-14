Police investigating case of phone theft in Yishun

SINGAPORE - A police report was made after a man allegedly stole a handphone on Friday night (July 13).

The alleged theft happened at handphone shop SK Telecom in Block 101 Yishun Avenue 5 at about 9pm.

In a video seen by The Straits Times, a man in a dark-coloured cap and t-shirt is seen walking into the shop and picking up a phone from the unattended counter before leaving.

Five people who are in the shop, including two staff and three customers, do not notice that the man has left with the phone.

The shop manager, Mr Andrew Goh, 36, said his colleague and he were both attending to customers and did not notice that the phone was missing until their customers pointed it out.

"Two men were about to buy the phone, and when we turned around, they noticed it was gone," said Mr Goh.

"That's when I checked the CCTV footage and realised someone took it."

The phone taken was a used, gold-coloured iPhone 6S Plus, which Mr Goh said was worth about $400.

Expressing his surprise, he said: "I've worked here for four years, and this is the first time something was stolen."

The police said that investigations are ongoing.