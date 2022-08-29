Make Great Singapore Sale great again - go beyond sales to focus on experiences: Retail observers

SINGAPORE - Go beyond sales and play up on experiences to make the Great Singapore Sale (GSS) great again, said industry observers ahead of the event from Sept 9 to Oct 10.

The Singapore Retailers Association (SRA) will leverage its GoSpree online platform for the national shopping event this year. There will be daily GoSpree deals where shoppers can redeem e-coupons in-store and online, as well as purchase 9.9 and 10.10 surprise boxes which contain mystery products worth $99 and $100 sold at $9.90 on Sept 9 and $10 on Oct 10. There will also be an interactive game with $20,000 worth of prizes and shopping vouchers to be won.