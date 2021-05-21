MOM urges maids to stay at home on rest days, avoid crowded places when running errands

SINGAPORE - Since the new Covid-19 measures came into effect on Sunday (May 16), the authorities here have stepped up spot checks on places popular with maids here.

Enforcement action will be taken if they are found to have flouted the safe management measures, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a release on Friday.

MOM added that maids are urged to stay home on their rest days due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

However, they should not be assigned work if they do stay at home, MOM said.

"If employers come to a mutual agreement with their migrant domestic workers to forgo their rest day, employers must provide compensation in lieu of the rest day," it said.

Should maids go out for essential errands they should keep the trip short and avoid crowded places. They should also keep to the allowed group size of two people, said MOM.

"They should not intermingle between groups, and should also not share food, drinks or utensils," it added.

Covid-19-infected migrant domestic workers have been surfacing among Singapore's daily recorded community infections as it battles the recent spike in infections.

On Thursday, a 32-year-old Filipina maid was among 27 community infections reported. On Wednesday there were two maids included in the case count by the Ministry of Health, and another on Tuesday.

So far, these infections have been linked to those of their employers, but it is unclear which way round the transmission had occurred.

MOM added that employers should engage with their maids to help them understand why stricter social distancing is necessary during this period.