41 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 27 in community

SINGAPORE - There were 41 new Covid-19 cases, including 27 in the community, as at noon on Thursday (May 20), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of the community cases, six are currently unlinked.

The remaining 21 are linked to previous cases. Among them, 15 had already been quarantined.

There were also 14 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.

Of these, 10 are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

There were no new cases in the workers' dormitories.

The new cases take Singapore's total to 61,730.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, 38 Covid-19 cases were announced, including 34 in the community.

This was the second-highest daily figure for community cases this year.

Among them were three prison inmates and five schoolchildren.

Through epidemiological investigations and contact tracing, MOH identified five new clusters on Wednesday, for a total of 24 active ones in Singapore.

There were also four imported cases reported on Wednesday.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 164 million people. Over 3.41 million people have died.