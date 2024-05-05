Maids lost at least $800k to scams in 2023; victims educate others at Lucky Plaza, Far East Plaza

SINGAPORE - She came to Singapore to work as a domestic helper to put her five younger siblings, aged 16 to 23, through school in the Philippines.

So when she could not afford the $700 needed for their school fees, she borrowed money from a “licensed moneylender”, who turned out to be a scammer.

In 2023, 500 maids got scammed.

This is an 18 per cent increase from the 423 maids who got duped in 2022, said Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam in a written parliamentary answer on April 2.

Agencies and non-governmental organisations worry the numbers might be underreported, as many maids fear losing their jobs and being deported.

Jane (not her real name), 37, who has worked in Singapore since 2011, said the scammer offered to lend her $3,000 with a 10 per cent interest rate in 2018.

She said: “I agreed because the money would help me pay my siblings’ school fees in advance, while the extra money could be sent to my parents.”

She suspected something was amiss when the scammer asked for photos of her work permit pass for verification purposes and sent her $300 instead of $3,000.

“I told him I did not want to borrow money from him any more, and even offered to return the $300,” she said.

But after Jane returned him the money, the scammer asked her to continue paying him $100 weekly.

“He threatened to tell my employer and appear at our doorstep. He said he had my details, so he was in control. I was so stressed,” she recalled.

Jane paid him $100 but told her employer, who helped her lodge a police report.

She changed her mobile number to stop receiving messages from the scammer.

The police told The Straits Times that maids lost at least $800,000 to scams in 2023, down from the $1 million lost in 2022.