'Made With Passion' mark to boost S'pore brands

Close to 50 established home-grown brands many Singaporeans have grown up with, as well as up-and-coming labels, have been officially marked as "Made With Passion".

Drinks maker Yeo's and fashion label Charles and Keith were among the first crop of local brands awarded this new national brand mark, launched by the Singapore Brand Office and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) yesterday to promote consumer awareness and appreciation for Singapore's brands.

"The Made With Passion initiative is a gateway for Singaporeans to discover more of our local brands," said Ms Dilys Boey, assistant chief executive at Enterprise Singapore, which supports this campaign.

The pioneer batch of 48 brands represents four lifestyle categories - beauty and wellness, fashion and accessories, homeware and decor, and packaged food and beverages.

The brands will display the Made With Passion (MWP) logo on their product packaging and collaterals, including those in-store and online.

To kick things off, the brands will be showcased on a Shopee microsite until February.

Shoppers can also discover the stories behind brands such as nuts and snacks company Camel, beauty and wellness firm Kinohimitsu, as well as newer brands like gin maker Brass Lion Distillery and homeware label Commune on MWP's Facebook and Instagram pages, at @madewith passionsg.

Ms Lynette Pang, adviser to the Singapore Brand Office, said: "By sharing the stories behind both established and up-and-coming brands, we hope that more people will be able to rediscover well-loved brands and be wowed by the myriad brands that speak of our passion and creativity."

Ms Pang, who is also assistant chief executive of STB's marketing group, added that the starter slate of MWP brands showcased resourcefulness, ambition, determination, optimism and were down to earth, on top of being of sound repute and having good customer following.

The current list of brands is not exhaustive, and the Government plans to bring on board more brands shortly.

Some MWP brands will also be carried on online marketplaces including Boutique Fairs' online platform eBoutiques, Singapore Airlines' KrisShop and the Tex-tile and Fashion Federation's OneOrchard.Store fashion and lifestyle e-store.

A selection of products from MWP brands will also be available from January at a pop-up at retail space Design Orchard, which was jointly developed by Enterprise Singapore, STB and JTC Corporation.

There are also plans for more pop-ups over the next few months, including at the newly launched Retail Food Hall at Lau Pa Sat and selected FairPrice Finest stores.

Besides promoting the local consumer goods industry, the MWP initiative also aims to foster cross-brand partnerships for a vibrant and supportive business ecosystem.

Jumbo Group chief executive and executive director Ang Kiam Meng, whose seafood restaurant chain was awarded the MWP mark, said: "Singapore brands should come together to support one another, build our national brand equity on the international stage and strengthen our local brand propositions of quality, safety and innovation."

Mr Chris Hwang, co-founder of The Golden Duck, which sells gourmet snacks like salted egg yolk chips, added: "It is an opportunity for us to show our customers how we can band together as a nation."

Said Enterprise Singapore's Ms Boey: "We hope that Made With Passion will elevate Singapore brands collectively and help them achieve greater success."