M1 says fibre Internet services restored after more than 24 hours since disruption but some users still report issues

SINGAPORE - Telco M1 said that its fibre Internet services have been restored on Wednesday morning (May 13), more than 24 hours after thousands of users experienced disruptions. Even so, some customers said they were still facing connection issues.

M1 said at 3.30am on Facebook that it had started maintenance on its fibre system. Later at 6am, it said the maintenance was completed and that all fibre Internet services were fully restored.

It told users to switch off and on their optical network terminals and routers to reconnect their devices should they not be able to connect to their fibre broadband services.

This was about 22 hours from when the telco first updated customers on the fibre Internet disruptions and more than 24 hours from when the Downdetector website, which logs Internet outages, noted connectivity problems for M1 users at around 4.30am on Tuesday.

According to Downdetector, the number of reports of users facing problems with M1 hit a high of 2,231 at 9.12am on Wednesday.

Facebook users have voiced their complaints about the service still being down in various parts of Singapore, including Sengkang, Upper Thomson, Hougang and Sembawang.

One user who lives in Sengkang, senior quantity surveyor Phan Li Min, told The Straits Times that while her M1 fibre broadband service was working fine on Tuesday, she started having connection issues on Wednesday morning at 6am.

"I am working from home and it is troublesome. I need to connect using my mobile data to work since I can't use M1's fibre broadband," said Ms Phan, 33.

Retiree Tan Lye Han, 64, who lives in Ang Mo Kio, said at 9.50am on Wednesday that her M1 Internet service had been down since 6am on Tuesday.

Madam Tan said this was particularly difficult as she lives alone with her son, Mr Kevin Ong, 29, who has special needs and has been feeling very anxious at home amid the circuit breaker measures.

"He usually (connects to the Internet) to keep himself busy with shows and movies, and I also go online to read to him and teach him spelling. He has been very upset and restless without the Internet for over 24 hours now."

She added: "With the circuit breaker measures, everyone is staying home and the Internet is the only way we can stay connected with the outside world, so M1 needs to fix this problem quickly."

ST has contacted the Infocomm Media Development Authority and M1 for comment.

Last month, two network service disruptions on the same day affected thousands of StarHub subscribers and were attributed to network equipment failure and a domain name server issue.

Addressing the issue of network capacity in Parliament last week, Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran said Internet usage in Singapore remains well within network operators' capacity despite a spike in traffic during the circuit breaker period.