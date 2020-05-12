Fibre Internet outage hits some M1 users in western, central and eastern Singapore

SINGAPORE - Users trying to access the Internet on M1 fibre services on Tuesday morning (May 12) may experience technical difficulties.

The telco said at about 8am on Facebook that customers in some areas in the western, central and eastern parts of Singapore are affected.

Apologising for the inconvenience caused, M1 said its engineers are "working hard to resolve the issue".

According to the Down Detector website, which logs Internet outages, M1 started having problems at around 4.27am, before complaints spiked at 7.27am with 1,185 reports, and again, at 8.42am with 1,432 reports.

Many Facebook users took to Facebook to voice their complaints about the Internet disruption as many had to work from home during the circuit breaker period.

Mr Lim Jing Hong who works in financial services told the Straits Times that he normally starts work at around 7am and could not get his connection to work at 6.55am.

The 32-year-old said: "I could not verify if it was my router, personal connection, or M1's connection that was having problems... I only verified after getting through hotline more than 30 minutes later. I thought communications (from the telco) were severely lacking.

"I missed morning meetings today, had to arrange for other colleagues to cover my duties."